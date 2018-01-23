WATCH: MMA Body Punch KO Was Audible And Absolutely Brutal

Pico’s debut was last June; he was choked out by a middle-aged nobody in 24 seconds. Three months later, he turned Justin Linn into a puddle with a vicious left hook. Pico fought again at Bellator 192 this weekend, and he once again ended things in the first round, this time with a searing liver punch that had Shane Kruchten doubled over in an instant. Watch and hear it:

THE BODY SHOT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT! 👊💥

Watch @AaronPicoUSA's big knockout win from #Bellator192! pic.twitter.com/RpfsFF90wO — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 22, 2018

It takes a while for prospects to gel, but if someone who’s as gifted at wrestling as Pico can punch like this, look out. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *