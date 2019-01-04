Nikki Haley Leaves The U.N. With A Bang, Pulls U.S. Out Of ‘Cesspool’ UNESCO

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, continued to exert pressure on the United Nations to clean up its act, even as she wraps up her time in office.

On Tuesday, Haley, who officially left her job as the U.N. Ambassador on December 31, 2018, issued a stinging rebuke to the U.N. over UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, for its rabid anti-Israel bias.

The U.S. officially quit UNESCO on Haley’s last day, according to Fox News.

“UNESCO is among the most corrupt and politically biased UN agencies,” Haley declared on Twitter. “Today the U.S. withdrawal from this cesspool became official. #USStrong”

Haley is largely responsible for the major departure in how the United States treats UNESCO, a United Nations agency that’s largely seen as benevolent because its primary job is to declare certain global landmarks as “world heritage sites” — historical sites around the globe, protected by the United Nations for their historical and cultural significance.

But beneath UNESCO’s surface lies the same raging anti-Semitism exhibited across the U.N. – READ MORE