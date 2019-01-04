WATCH: Washington Post Op-Ed Contributor Chants ‘Death To America,’ Report Says

A report published on Wednesday alleges that a video has emerged of Washington Post op-ed contributor Mohammad Ali al-Houthi chanting “death to America” while firing a rocket from his shoulder.

“The Washington Post contributor chanted: ‘Allah is the greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews. Victory to Islam,'” Conservative Review’s Jordan Schachtel reported. “He has also taken to his unverified but media– and think tank-cited Twitter account to repeat the infamous Houthi slogan.”

Meet Mohammed al-Houthi, a leader of the Houthi movement. The Washington Post recently gave him space to write an oped about "peace." pic.twitter.com/T5RyB5zh8V — Mike (@Doranimated) January 1, 2019

“Ali Shihabi, the founder of the Arabia Foundation, a Washington D.C.-based Middle East think tank, confirmed to Conservative Review that it is indeed al-Houthi in the video,” Conservative Review added. “Shihabi tells CR that it is ‘documentary evidence of the type of leader’ that the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen is up against, whom ‘many critics have ignored.'”

Muhammad al Houthi in another clip of interest. pic.twitter.com/oMskwVSZIZ — Ali Shihabi (@aliShihabi) January 1, 2019

Al-Houthi is the head of the Houthis’ Supreme Revolutionary Committee, an Iran-backed rebel group, Schachtel reports. Despite the extremist leader’s radical views, The Washington Post published an op-ed by him on November 9. The editor of the op-ed was Karen Attiah, “a passionate advocate for the controversial slain Saudi activist Jamal Khashoggi, who in his last days worked as a de facto asset to the Qatari and Turkish regimes,” Schachtel writes.- READ MORE