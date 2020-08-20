Nightly riots in Portland force businesses to flee, may cause ‘irreparable damage’ to the city

After months of continuous protests in Portland, which have finally been declared a riot, the chickens are coming home to roost.

Unfortunately for the so-called “City of Roses,” businesses are fleeing the city because, as it turns out, nightly riots do not cultivate a productive business environment.

In fact, between the coronavirus-related forced shutdowns and the violent demonstrations, businesses in Portland’s downtown area are hemorrhaging millions of dollars between lost revenue and damage caused by protesters.

Andrew Hoan, CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, said the actual figure of business losses is mind-boggling.

“The financial consequences to the downtown corridor are a running calculation that is almost impossible to wrap your mind around. The financial impacts of physical damage is one thing, and that continues to increase,” Hoan told KATU-TV. “Then the ongoing loss of revenue to the business community who cannot operate their places of businesses is also a number that continues to rise. – READ MORE

