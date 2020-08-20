Houston police chief tells frustrated or laid off officers from defunded departments: ‘Come to Houston’

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has a message for disgruntled or laid off officers from around the country amid the growing nationwide trend to defund the police: “Come to Houston.”

The police chief told local news outlet KRIV-TV this week that his department is working on a new program to streamline the process for out-of-state officers to come and serve in Houston.

The new program reportedly could consist of a 10-week academy course, instead of the typical course that lasts six months.

“The people of Houston, they don’t want less policing, they want better policing and well-trained police officers,” Acevedo said as his department welcomed 44 new officers this week and look forward to the addition of 400 officers over the next several months.

“We’re excited about the restoration of five classes, while places like Austin are cutting a significant amount of police resources,” he continued. – READ MORE

