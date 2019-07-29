Nicolle Wallace: A Reporter Might Be Jailed During Trump’s Second Term (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace speculated on Tuesday that journalists could end up in jail if President Donald Trump wins re-election, and Democratic lawmakers who do not favor impeachment could be responsible. She made the comments during a panel on Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony before Congress.

During an exchange with former Republican congressman David Jolly, Wallace blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) for not wanting to move forward with an impeachment inquiry after the release of the Mueller report.

“If she doesn’t think he deserves to be impeached, if she doesn’t see an underlying crime in SDNY, God bless her. I wish I had read what she read,” Wallace said. – READ MORE