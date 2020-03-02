Nick Sandmann’s Lawyers Filing Lawsuits Against Five More Media Companies

Lawyers for Covington Catholic High School senior Nick Sandmann reportedly will file lawsuits against five additional media companies this week for smearing Sandmann last year.

Sandmann’s lawyers submitted a status report with the U.S. District Court in Covington last week that showed that “they intend to file complaints against Gannett, ABC, CBS, The New York Times and Rolling Stone before March 9,” Fox 19 reported.

“All of the future defendants listed above have published or republished statements made by Nathan Phillips and others that Nicholas blocked or otherwise restricted Phillips’ free movement and would not allow Phillips to retreat at the National Mall on January 18, 2019,” the document said. “Nicholas reserves his right to file complaints in this Court or any other court against any other potential defendant not listed above, subject to the applicable statute of limitations.”

Left-wing media companies and Democrats smeared Sandmann following an incident at the January 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Sandmann has previously filed lawsuits ranging from $250 million to $275 million against The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC Universal for their reporting on the incident. – READ MORE

