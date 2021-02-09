Nick Cannon, ViacomCBS Resume Professional Relationship After Anti-White, Anti-Semitic Remarks

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), ViacomCBS has resumed its professional relationship with Nick Cannon and will allow him to resume production on his VH1 series “Wild ‘N Out” in the near future.

“Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms,” said a spokesperson for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group. “Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team. On a separate note, we just learned that he tested positive for COVID and have reached out to wish him a speedy recovery.”

While Nick Cannon did indeed apologize for his anti-Semitic remarks and visited with Jewish human rights groups to hear Holocaust survivor stories, he never specifically apologized for saying that white people were biologically inferior to black people due to the color of their skin.

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon claimed on an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.” – READ MORE

