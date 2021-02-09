Rep. Nancy Mace: ‘I’m sick and tired’ of AOC trying to ‘politicize literally everything’

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over her recent account of the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building, accusing the Democratic congresswoman of not being honest about her experience that day.

After Ocasio-Cortez said in a video last month that she “had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die,” Mace and others called her out by noting that rioters never entered her office building. In an interview with Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla,” Mace accused her of exaggerating what happened for political gain.

“I deal in facts and reality. And the fact is there were no insurrectionist, no violent rioters that were in the halls of the Cannon Office Building that day,” said Mace, whose office is down the hall from Ocasio-Cortez. “Everyone was terrified. We were worried. It was a harrowing, life-threatening experience. No one questions that. But when we get into the details and the facts and let that slide, that that did not happen, that’s where I take issue. We need to be honest or people tell the truth and deal in reality and facts.”

According to Mace, this is far from the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has tried to use a situation for political purposes.

“he has a tendency to politicize literally everything. And I’m sick and tired. I’m sick and tired of that,” Mace said.

Ocasio-Cortez recently released a video in which she acknowledged that the man who showed up at her office that day – causing her to fear an attacker was on the way – was in fact a Capitol Police officer. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --