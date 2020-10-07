Nice Knowing Ya, Portland. Mayor Ted Wheeler Badly Trails Pro-Antifa Communist Opponent in Latest Poll

Well you can’t say you weren’t warned, Portland. Portlanders appear ready to throw over the guy who gives nightly rioters a pass in favor of a mayor who joins them.

After years of indulging antifa and anarchist violence, and after 100-plus nights of fire-setting, intimidation, and riots, the Portland populace appears to be on the cusp of electing a mayor whose heart is with antifa and the anarchist insurrection brigades marauding through the City of Roses.

According to a new poll by the Oregon polling firm DHS and reported by Willamette Week, Ted Wheeler is down by eleven points to the avowed antifa-loving communist who forced the November runoff, Sarah Iannarone.

Wheeler polled at 30% to Iannarone’s 41%, with the remaining 29% of surveyed voters split between writing in a candidate (16%) or remaining undecided (13%). It’s an especially notable result given that the poll was not conducted by either campaign, though PBA is supporting the mayor. (The poll has a four percentage point margin of error.)

The DHM phone survey, conducted from Sept. 17 to 22, also found that all the city and county measures presented to Portland voters are likely to pass. These include tax measures to build new libraries, maintain parks and renovate school buildings, as well as fund tuition-free preschool. – READ MORE

