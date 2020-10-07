Bernie Sanders Says He’s Prepared To Be In Charge Of Health Care If Dems Take The Senate

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will likely be rewarded for his allegiance if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November election, and he has his sights set on a healthcare committee chairmanship, he told a rally over the weekend.

Speaking to a crowd of Democrats, Sanders, who is the primary champion of “Medicare-for-All” style health care, told the crowd that if the Democrats take back the Senate, he’ll be the chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Health.

“If the Democrats gain control of the Senate, you’re looking at the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health,” he said to cheers.

Sanders is already a ranking member of the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) which, according to his page on the Senate’s website, “generally considers matters relating to these issues. Its jurisdiction extends beyond these issues to include several more specific areas, as defined by Senate rules.” He also serves as the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee that handles health and retirement. – READ MORE

