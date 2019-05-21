NFL’s Benjamin Watson Blasts Alyssa Milano Abortion Comment as ‘Racism, Ignorance’

NFL star Benjamin Watson accused actress Alyssa Milano of “ignorance, racism, or some combination of both” over her racist comments about abortion and black Americans.

During an appearance on CNN’s basement-rated Cuomo Prime Time, the aging actress said the following about the effect pro-life laws passed in Alabama and Georgia will have on black people:

will affect the communities of color more than anything. I feel like any woman of privilege that lives in one of these states — if this goes through — they’re gonna be able to travel to a state to get a safe, uh, reproductive health care . But for the women of color, for the women that are marginalized, for the women that are low-income communities, for the women that are most at-risk, these bill will be catastrophic.

Watson saw right through Milano’s racist condescension and let her have it.

.@Alyssa_Milano to claim that giving MORE children of color the right to be born will negatively affect “women of color” reveals IGNORANCE, RACISM or some combination of both. Our children and families are capable of greatness and lies like this harm our future. Dont patronize us https://t.co/ZSHedXRv1C — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 19, 2019

“@Alyssa_Milano to claim that giving MORE children of color the right to be born will negatively affect ‘women of color’ reveals IGNORANCE, RACISM or some combination of both,” he tweeted. “Our children and families are capable of greatness and lies like this harm our future.” – READ MORE