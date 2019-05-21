Camping World CEO won’t remove massive American flag that flies above his North Carolina RV store despite city’s lawsuit and fines

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis is in a battle against city leaders over the huge American flag that flies high above his Gander RV business in Statesville, North Carolina, along Interstate 77.

Lemonis, who’s best known for his CNBC television show, “The Profit,” has refused to remove the 40-by-80 foot flag that the city said is too large and violates a city ordinance.

“There is no way that flag is coming down,” Lemonis tweeted Saturday.

The city recently filed a lawsuit seeking to force the company to take down the flag. It has also imposed a $50-a-day fine. – READ MORE

