NFL plans to stencil ‘social justice’ messages on end zones during Week 1

The NFL announced Monday that the end zones on every field during Week 1 games and home openers will be painted with “social justice” messages in an effort to further the league’s “Inspire Change” campaign.

In a memo sent to teams on Monday, the NFL laid out a series of “social justices initiatives for Week 1,” explaining that “with the on-field signage, end zone borders will feature stencils with ‘It Takes All of Us’ and ‘End Racism’ on opposite ends of the field.”

“As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL’s ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into broadcasts and across league and club platforms to being the NFL season and beyond,” the memo said.

The announcement also reiterated the league’s earlier decisions to allow players to emblazon their helmets with decals in honor of victims of police brutality, and to play the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — referred to by some as the “black national anthem” — at the start of every game. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --