Los Angeles city councilman posts support for Portland protesters, adds ‘F*** TRUMP’ and ‘F*** FEDERAL POLICE’

A Los Angeles city councilman posted support on social media for the protesters in Portland, Oregon, and added insults for President Donald Trump and federal officers.

Mike Bonin posted the expletive-laden post on his Instagram feed, according to Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles, who tweeted a screenshot of the offensive image.

The image says “F*** TRUMP” and “F*** FEDERAL POLICE” in capital letters and is taken from an account that represents itself as the Los Angeles branch of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The councilman later joined the Black Lives Matter protest outside the federal building and posted a photograph of himself with a sign reading, “Solidarity with Portland. Stop federal repression,” apparently printed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. – READ MORE

