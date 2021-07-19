NFL Network’s Rich Eisen tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

The NFL Network analyst shared his thoughts on Instagram, and delivered a message to his followers, urging them to ‘get vaccinated’

<VIDEO>

Rich Eisen announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. The NFL Network analyst shared his thoughts on Instagram, and delivered a message to his followers, urging them to “get vaccinated.”

“Double-vaxxed. COVID+ It’s possible, folks,” Eisen wrote. “As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated.

“Why? Especially since mine didn’t keep COVID from my body?”

He added, “So there aren’t any more variants to pierce highly-effective vaccines that would ordinarily get all of us back to normal life. But if you want an answer maybe a bit more personal to you: get vaccinated so you won’t go to the hospital or die.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --