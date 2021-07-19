Lethal U.S. Drug Overdoses Exceed Fatalities in World’s Worst War Zones

The unprecedented number of U.S. drug overdose deaths last year exceeded the combined fatalities in the world’s top five deadliest armed conflicts during the same period, including Afghanistan and Mexico, a Breitbart News analysis revealed.

Moreover, the 93,331 lethal drug overdoses in 2020 are over five times greater than the combined 10,156 deaths and 7,729 injuries from worldwide Islamic terror attacks, honor killings, and Sharia executions recorded by the Religion of Peace website that tallies such casualties.

Breitbart News analyzed overdose data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and war zone fatalities documented by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a non-profit that tracks violent incidents around the globe.

CDC estimated that lethal overdoses in the U.S. reached at least 93,331 last year, surpassing the 64,438 combined number of fatalities recorded by ACLED from all five countries with the most reported deaths linked to political violence in 2020.

ACLED’s definition of political violence events covers armed organized conflicts, conventional wars, cartel wars, violent riots, among other incidents.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --