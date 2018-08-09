NFL Legend and Civil Rights Activist Would ‘Never’ Kneel for Anthem: ‘I Will Always Respect the Flag’ (VIDEO)

If you want to see change on an issue, do something about it.

That’s the philosophy of NFL Hall of Fame running back, Jim Brown. During an interview at the premiere of “Hard Knocks,” Brown was very straightforward when asked about the kneeling controversy.

“I’ll never kneel and I will always respect the flag,” said Brown.

“I’LL NEVER KNEEL.” -Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown takes a stand against anthem protests pic.twitter.com/cEqwbiPyzg — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2018

“I am not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem,” Brown said. “I’m fighting with all of my strength to make it a better country, but I don’t think that’s the issue. Because what is the top side? Are you not going to stand up? This is our country, man.” – READ MORE

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made waves last week when he announced a team policy that requires every player to stand at attention, “toe on the line,” for the national anthem.

Now, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is clapping back.

“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman told USA Today during training camp. “What did you expect?”

The anthem protests were started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 as a statement against racial inequality in the United States.

On Tuesday, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called restrictions on players’ rights to protest “a disgrace to the Constitution” and “the opposite of patriotism.”- READ MORE

