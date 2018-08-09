California High School Student Booted From Class for Wearing NRA T-Shirt

\A teacher in California reportedly kicked a student out of his history class for wearing a T-shirt advertising the National Rifle Association.

The teacher at Lodi High School lectured two teens last Friday about why guns are bad after they both wore NRA shirts, according to CBS Sacramento.

Charlene Craig told the news outlet that both her 15-year-old daughter and another student refused to remove their NRA shirts, and that the second student was subsequently sent to the principal’s office.

“I think he’s there to teach,” Craig said of the teacher in question. “I don’t think he’s there to discuss his personal beliefs.”