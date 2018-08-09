Politics
California High School Student Booted From Class for Wearing NRA T-Shirt
\A teacher in California reportedly kicked a student out of his history class for wearing a T-shirt advertising the National Rifle Association.
The teacher at Lodi High School lectured two teens last Friday about why guns are bad after they both wore NRA shirts, according to CBS Sacramento.
Charlene Craig told the news outlet that both her 15-year-old daughter and another student refused to remove their NRA shirts, and that the second student was subsequently sent to the principal’s office.
“I think he’s there to teach,” Craig said of the teacher in question. “I don’t think he’s there to discuss his personal beliefs.”
The T-shirts featured an NRA logo on the front. On the back of the shirt, red, white and blue shell casings formed an American flag with the words "National Rifle Association" below.
When Parkland shooting activist David Hogg showed up at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia to protest over the weekend, he didn’t come alone.
No, I’m talking about armed security. Armed security at the NRA’s headquarters, which was empty on a Saturday. At an event designed to protest an organization that says Americans have the Second Amendment right to defend themselves with firearms.
According to a tweet from the NRA, Hogg’s protest Saturday was a wonderful demonstration of cognitive dissonance in action.
Today, @davidhogg111 (with armed security) and a bunch of gun-grabbing activists protested our empty HQ, and there were some interesting people there. Our social team chatted up the crowd and ended the day with ice cream paid for by @Everytown! Stay tuned for video interviews! pic.twitter.com/kIhcWZ28dJ
— NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2018
A photo included with the tweet allegedly shows Hogg along with armed security.