    True Pundit

    Politics

    California High School Student Booted From Class for Wearing NRA T-Shirt

    Posted on by
    Share:

    \A teacher in California reportedly kicked a student out of his history class for wearing a T-shirt advertising the National Rifle Association.

    The teacher at Lodi High School lectured two teens last Friday about why guns are bad after they both wore NRA shirts, according to CBS Sacramento.

    Charlene Craig told the news outlet that both her 15-year-old daughter and another student refused to remove their NRA shirts, and that the second student was subsequently sent to the principal’s office.

    “I think he’s there to teach,” Craig said of the teacher in question. “I don’t think he’s there to discuss his personal beliefs.”

    The T-shirts featured an NRA logo on the front. On the back of the shirt, red, white and blue shell casings formed an American flag with the words “National Rifle Association” below. – READ MORE

    When Parkland shooting activist David Hogg showed up at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia to protest over the weekend, he didn’t come alone.

    No, I’m talking about armed security. Armed security at the NRA’s headquarters, which was empty on a Saturday. At an event designed to protest an organization that says Americans have the Second Amendment right to defend themselves with firearms.

    According to a tweet from the NRA, Hogg’s protest Saturday was a wonderful demonstration of cognitive dissonance in action.

    A photo included with the tweet allegedly shows Hogg along with armed security.READ MORE

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    California High School Student Booted From Class for Wearing NRA T-Shirt
    California High School Student Booted From Class for Wearing NRA T-Shirt

    A teacher in California reportedly kicked a student out of his history class for wearing a T-shirt advertising the National Rifle Association.

    Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: