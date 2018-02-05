True Pundit

NFL Includes Convicted Murderer Aaron Hernandez in Pre-Super Bowl ‘In Memoriam’ Video

As part of its pre-game festivities, the NFL treated fans to a video in memory of those players who passed away in 2017. Perhaps shockingly, that video included convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

As the videoboard flashed photos of those players who died last year, Hernandez was one of the featured players, according to several shocked reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium, For The Win reported.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in 2015. He was also being prosecuted for another murder case when he committed suicide in prison in 2017. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

