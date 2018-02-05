NFL Includes Convicted Murderer Aaron Hernandez in Pre-Super Bowl ‘In Memoriam’ Video

As part of its pre-game festivities, the NFL treated fans to a video in memory of those players who passed away in 2017. Perhaps shockingly, that video included convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

As the videoboard flashed photos of those players who died last year, Hernandez was one of the featured players, according to several shocked reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium, For The Win reported.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in 2015. He was also being prosecuted for another murder case when he committed suicide in prison in 2017. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia police scanner: Two people stole a police horse and are riding through the city– highly intoxicated. Serious question: Is that considered a DUI and is a police horse considered an officer like K-9’s? I have so many questions. #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl — Jeff Hauser (@radiohauser) February 5, 2018

Free meek! And also whoever this guy is that I witnessed get arrested right in front of me! pic.twitter.com/V0vzj8nkkJ — MIK ridall (@mikridall) February 5, 2018

It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Burning an xmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “fuck Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/rHFeOxHi5X — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) February 5, 2018

This kind of teamwork to get the kegs over the fences is why they call it the city of brotherly love pic.twitter.com/z6HDmv16XW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

One small slice of tonight’s Philadelphia police scanner: pic.twitter.com/88TKDBxjha — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018

This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Sunoco Aplus store on Broad Street is trashed by crowd. @Phillypolice to the rescue before it got even worse @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/IbnAye0G8k — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 5, 2018