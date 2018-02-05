Kellyanne Conway Had a Witty 5-Word Retort for a Heckler at an Eagles Game — And It’s About Taxes

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s move to Washington, D.C., hasn’t done anything to diminish her love of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Conway recently told radio host Chris Stigall on the “Chris Stigall Show” that although she’s no longer a season ticket holder, she still attends games with her family.

However, at the Eagles‘ final playoff game, Conway admitted there was “one guy who put his thumb down” at her. However, he got booed in the section and she offered a simple quip as a retort.

“So I told him to just enjoy his tax cut, regardless,” she revealed to Stigall. “You gotta be the bigger person.” – READ MORE

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told a Philadelphia radio host that she’ll invite veterans to fill the spots of any NFL players who boycott a post-Super Bowl White House visit.

Each year, the winning Super Bowl team is invited to the White House to visit with the president. Ahead of Sunday’s game, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said that if his team wins, he won’t be visiting Washington, D.C.

However, it didn’t seem to bother Conway, and she already knows who she’ll pick to replace them.

“That’s OK. I’ll invite a couple more veterans that are Eagles fans,” she told host Chris Stigall. “No problem.” – READ MORE

On Super Bowl, Sunday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway shared that her family only kneels when it’s time to pray.

During an interview with Fox News in Minneapolis, Conway donned her Philadelphia Eagles beanie and discussed the national anthem controversy that’s clouded the NFL.

Her boss, President Donald Trump, has been an outspoken critic of players who kneel for the national anthem. Conway said similarly to any other American, Trump can “stand up for the flag and express that.” – READ MORE