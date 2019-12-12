NFL has ‘moved on’ from Kaepernick, Roger Goodell says

Any chance free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick had of returning to the NFL has likely passed, according to comments Commissioner Roger Goodell made Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the league’s winter meetings in Irving, Texas, Goodell addressed last month’s scheduled Kaepernick workout for NFL teams – an event that all but collapsed when Kaepernick decided at the last minute to relocate it away from the facility he and league officials had agreed upon.

“This was about creating an opportunity. We created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, a credible opportunity,” Goodell said, according to Reuters, “and he chose not to take it. I understand that.

“We’ve moved on,” the commissioner added, suggesting that the league was finished considering Kaepernick for future workouts or team roster openings. – READ MORE