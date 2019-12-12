Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Takes Shot At Trump Supporters

The trend of Hollywood stars using promotional events to espouse their political views and thus risk alienating potential viewers continues – and with what is supposed to be the biggest film of the year, the highly anticipated final chapter of the Star Wars’ Skywalker saga, first launched over 40 years ago by George Lucas.

In an interview with The Guardian published over the weekend, British actress Daisy Ridley, who plays the lead role of Rey in the J.J. Abrams-produced installments of the series, took the opportunity of the promotional interview to disparage supporters of President Trump.

Asked if he is “conscious of what issues she can talk about publicly,” particularly because Disney owns Star Wars, and whether she has to “modify” her politics, Ridley decided to fire off two politically charged shots, including one at Trump supporters, who she suggested are not “sane.”

“No. I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry,” Ridley told The Guardian’s Nasheen Iqbal. “Everyone is annoyed with BoJo . Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.”

Though the actress – who describes herself in the interview as “not passively aggressive … just directly aggressive” – insisted that she doesn’t feel compelled to self-“edit,” Iqbal notes that Ridley immediately indicated that she knew she’d gotten herself into hot water. – READ MORE