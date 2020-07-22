NFL Allowing Decals On Helmets Citing ‘Police Violence Victims And Systemic Racism,’ Report Says

Using names compiled by players in the league, the NFL’s season scheduled to begin on September 10 might feature some players wearing helmet decals emblazoned with the names or initials of what sources for Front Office Sports call “police violence victims and systemic racism.”

“The NFL’s 1,700-plus players will likely be invited to wear helmet decals bearing the names or initials of police violence victims and systemic racism, sources told Front Office Sports. The league office is working with the NFL Players Association to compile a list of names in time for the start of the regular seasons, which is currently scheduled to begin on September 10, said sources. The players will provide the names,” Front Office Sports reported.

Steve Wyche, senior correspondent for NFL Network, said, “They’re still in discussions. But this sounds like it’s going to happen,” noting that each player would make their own decision, adding, “You might have one team with 15 different decals.” He surmised that an entire team might use the opportunity to unanimously use one name; Front Office Sports suggested that the Minnesota Vikings might use the opportunity to cite George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis.

“For decades, the NFL uniform has been virtually sacrosanct. Besides the team and NFL ‘shield’ logos, the only branding allowed was typically small logos of official uniform partners like Nike or Reebok and the American flag. The goal has been to create and maintain a standardized look for all 32 teams,” Front Office Sports pointed out. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --