Florida teachers union sues the state over executive order to reopen schools in August

A teachers union in Florida has sued the governor and the state Board of Education over an executive order calling for schools to open five days a week for in-person instruction in August, NPR reported.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Florida Education Association, names Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The union believes August is too early to safely bring students and teachers back into schools,

“Any sensible person would tell you we have got to get the positivity rate down,” union president Fedrick Ingram said, according to NBC News. “This is a life or death situation. We don’t want to be reckless; we don’t want to be irresponsible.” – READ MORE

