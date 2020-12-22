Newsom’s Favorite French Laundry Restaurant Got 17 Times More COVID Relief Than Any Other San Fran Restaurant

Do you remember when Gavin Newsom got caught partying with a large group at the ultra-fancy French Laundry restaurant after banning Californians from dining in large groups? He issued an insincere, stupid apology and expected everyone to forget about it.

Here is CA Gov. Gavin Newsom attending a friend’s birthday at the French Laundry in Napa on 11/6. The diner who took these pictures sent them exclusively to @FOXLA. She was surprised to see the Gov. with so many other families. He’s apologized & vowed never to do it again. pic.twitter.com/UsP4cktZ9h — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 18, 2020

But real journalists still exist and ABC7, a local station in the Bay Area, did an amazing piece of investigative work that uncovered that The French Laundry applied for and received more COVID relief than any other restaurant in town. And not just more, but seventeen times more.

The luxury restaurant where Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were notoriously spotted dining during a COVID-19 surge, reportedly received millions in PPP funding. Yountville’s highly acclaimed French Laundry received multiple loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, totaling more than $2.4 million, according to an ABC7 analysis of newly-released data from the Small Business Administration. The French Laundry received two loans that were both approved on April 30, 2020. According to the SBA, the first loan was for more than $2.2 million to retain 163 employees. The second loan was for $194,656 to retain five employees. ABC7’s analysis found the company received 17 times more than what the average Bay Area restaurant received.

