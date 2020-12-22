Pressley: Prison Inmates Should Receive First Coronavirus Vaccines (VIDEO)

Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D.) said Sunday that incarcerated men and women should be prioritized alongside health care workers in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m going to continue to fight for our most vulnerable communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, for our health care workers, for our essential workers, for incarcerated men and women to be prioritized in the distribution of the vaccine,” Pressley told CNN.

Pressley’s statement is in line with her state’s vaccination plan but clashes with other leaders’ approaches. Massachusetts is prioritizing prison inmates and homeless individuals over senior citizens and at-risk individuals in its vaccination plan. The state’s inmates will receive vaccines after frontline workers and residents of nursing homes – READ MORE

