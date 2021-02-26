Newsom Holds Indoor Event at Restaurant Barred From Offering Indoor Dining

California governor Gavin Newsom held an indoor bill-signing ceremony at a restaurant that is unable to offer indoor dining under the Democrat’s coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom signed a $7.6 billion relief package Tuesday at Solomon’s Deli, a Sacramento-based eatery located just steps from the state capitol. While the Democrat addressed reporters maskless from inside the deli, Sacramento County restaurants are at least two weeks away from being allowed to reopen for indoor dining. Newsom also chose to hold the event indoors despite the fact that Solomon’s advertises outdoor seating and a heated patio. Sacramento residents enjoyed sunny weather with temperatures near 60 degrees during the event.

This is not the first time Newsom has sidestepped his own pandemic restrictions in recent months. The Democrat in November attended a lobbyist-filled birthday party at the posh French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley. Newsom ignored social-distancing guidelines and did not wear a mask in photographs of the event, a violation of his own coronavirus rules. The incident helped fuel an ongoing recall effort against the incumbent governor, with more than 440,000 petition signatures coming in the one-month period that followed the party.

A spokesman for former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer (R.) told the Washington Free Beacon that Newsom’s indoor ceremony shows “how tone deaf he is to the problems facing millions of Californians.” Faulconer launched a bid to challenge Newsom in early February amid an ongoing campaign to recall the Democrat.- READ MORE

