Biden COVID-19 Relief Bill Includes $1 Billion To Advance ‘Racial Justice’ In Farming

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill, which could cost American taxpayers as much as $2 trillion, is full of handouts for pet leftist causes, the Republican Study Committee said in a memo to House GOP members on Monday, including a $1 billion grant designed to combat historic and systemic racism in agriculture.

The memo outlines dozens of “liberal goodies” hidden in the bill, according to Fox News, which obtained a copy

“Among the provisions raising eyebrows among the conservatives are $1,400 stimulus checks going to mixed-status families with undocumented immigrants; allowing Planned Parenthood to receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds designed to keep small businesses afloat; and nearly $600 million for additional emergency paid family leave for federal employees and U.S. Postal Service workers, according to the RSC memo,” the outlet reports.

The bill is slated to go to the House budget committee on Monday, and both House Democrats and President Biden hope the relief legislation passes through quickly, given that Democrats have a sizeable majority in the House. The Senate will be trickier; in order to pass the bill with the Democrats’ slim majority — just one vote, belonging to tie-breaker Vice President Kamala Harris — Democrats are likely to use “reconciliation,” a procedural shortcut that allows Congress to approve a “budget-related” bill with 51 votes.

Among the more controversial items, though, is the $1 billion handout to “socially disadvantaged” farmers, defined, Fox News reports, as those farmers “who are part of a group that has been discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity.”

The plan allows minority farmers to apply for direct relief payments “equal to 120 percent of the outstanding indebtedness of each socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher as of January 1, 2021, to pay off the loan directly or to the socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher.” – READ MORE

