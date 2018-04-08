Newsflash: There is at least one Facebook user whose privacy is a priority

Who is this mysterious user whose privacy is so important? Why it’s none other than CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a post early Friday morning, TechCrunch reported that multiple users found old Facebook Messenger texts sent to them by Zuckerberg had mysteriously gone missing. Oddly, their halves of the conversations were left untouched, making it appear as though they were having chats with no one. When confronted, Facebook confirmed to the site that it had indeed deleted messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg using Facebook Messenger.

“After Sony Pictures’ emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives’ communications,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement. “These included limiting the retention period for Mark’s messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages.”

As the report notes, Facebook never disclosed to anyone that it had accessed users’ historical Messenger conversations and deleted messages from users’ inboxes without their knowledge. – READ MORE

