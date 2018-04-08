The Times They Are A-Changin’: Bob Dylan Turns Classic Song Into Gay Love Anthem

The song “She’s Funny That Way,” which was a hit for cowboy singer Gene Austin way back in 1929 and later performed by Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, has been changed by America’s famed singer/poet Bob Dylan.

The new version is titled “He’s Funny That Way.” It’s included on six-track EP that also features St. Vincent, Kesha, Valeria June, Ben Gibbard and Kele Okereke.

Here are the lyrics from Sinatra’s version:

I’m not much to look at, nothin’ to see

Just glad I’m livin’ and happy to be

I got a woman, crazy for me

She’s funny that way

I can’t save a dollar, ain’t worth a cent

She’d never holler, she’d live in a tent

I got a woman, crazy for me

She’s funny that way

Though she’d love to work and slave for me every day

She’d be so much better off if I went away

But why should I leave her, why should I go?

She’d be unhappy without me, I know

I got a woman, crazy for me

She’s funny that way

When I hurt her feelin’s once in a while

Her only answer is one little smile

I got a woman, crazy for me

She’s funny that way

Odd choice for a gay anthem.

