The Times They Are A-Changin’: Bob Dylan Turns Classic Song Into Gay Love Anthem
The song “She’s Funny That Way,” which was a hit for cowboy singer Gene Austin way back in 1929 and later performed by Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, has been changed by America’s famed singer/poet Bob Dylan.
The new version is titled “He’s Funny That Way.” It’s included on six-track EP that also features St. Vincent, Kesha, Valeria June, Ben Gibbard and Kele Okereke.
Here are the lyrics from Sinatra’s version:
I’m not much to look at, nothin’ to see
Just glad I’m livin’ and happy to be
I got a woman, crazy for me
She’s funny that way
I can’t save a dollar, ain’t worth a cent
She’d never holler, she’d live in a tent
I got a woman, crazy for me
She’s funny that way
Though she’d love to work and slave for me every day
She’d be so much better off if I went away
But why should I leave her, why should I go?
She’d be unhappy without me, I know
I got a woman, crazy for me
She’s funny that way
When I hurt her feelin’s once in a while
Her only answer is one little smile
I got a woman, crazy for me
She’s funny that way
Odd choice for a gay anthem. – READ MORE
"Gay" used to mean "happy." Not anymore. And rainbows used to just be rainbows. Now, they're the emblem for the gay community. So it makes sense that classic songs have been co-opted and altered into gay anthems.