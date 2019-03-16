New Zealand Prime Minister Proposes Extreme Gun Control In Wake Of Deadly Shooting

The first thing Leftists do after a mass shooting is look to punish law-abiding citizens for the misdeeds of another.

Following in those footsteps, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared the country’s “gun laws will change” after a gunman killed 49 and wounded dozens more at two mosques that day before.

“While work is being done as to the chain of events that led to both the holding of this gun license and the possession of these weapons, I can tell you one thing right now: Our gun laws will change,” she said at a press conference.

The suspect had five guns with him during the attack, described by multiple media outlets as “two semi-automatic weapons, two shotguns, and one lever-action firearm.” Semi-automatic refers to a weapon that fires one bullet per trigger pull, but automatically loads and prepares the next bullet. It is often used by the media as a term to make a weapon appear scarier to the public, even though most guns people are familiar with are semi-automatic.

During her press conference, Arden said banning such weapons was "certainly one of the issues that I'm looking at with immediate effect."