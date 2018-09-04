New Yorker disinvites Bannon from festival following backlash

The New Yorker on Monday disinvited former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon from the magazine’s fall festival next month following outcry over his inclusion in the event.

Bannon’s scheduled appearance at the annual festival sparked significant backlash Monday as a number of attendees, including actor Jim Carrey and comedian John Mulaney, said they were withdrawing from the event.

“I don’t want well-meaning readers and staff members to think that I’ve ignored their concerns,” New Yorker editor David Remnick said in a statement on Monday that was shared to the magazine’s Twitter account.

“I’ve thought this through and talked to colleagues — and I’ve reconsidered. I’ve changed my mind.”

Remnick said that he would not interview Bannon on stage during the event as previously planned, but said that “if the opportunity presents itself” in the future he would plan to interview the former Breitbart News executive “in a more traditionally journalistic setting.” – READ MORE

“Sloppy” Steve Bannon attacked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday night, calling him a liar and an emotionally “immature man-child.”

CNN reports that Bannon made the remarks about Musk during “a phone call with CNN in which he commented at length on the executives of major tech companies.”

“Can Steve Bannon please insult me some more?” Musk responded. “Best PR I’ve had in a while.”

Can Steve Bannon please insult me some more? Best PR I’ve had in a while. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2018

