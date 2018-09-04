Biden: ‘Everything’ at stake for Democrats in midterms

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday said that “everything” is at stake for Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

“Everything. It’s simple: everything,” Biden said in response to a question from a Politico reporter on the importance of November’s general election.

Biden made the comments as he prepared to march in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh.

Joe Biden, about to march in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh. Asked what’s at stake in the midterms, he says, “Everything. It’s simple: everything.” pic.twitter.com/g1bJloqta8 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 3, 2018

His statement comes just a couple months before a midterm election that Democrats view as a chance to retake control of the House and maybe the Senate. – READ MORE

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 75-year-old rumored Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, is won’t be campaigning as planned for Democrats in Illinois because of “doctor’s orders” to limit travel.

Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association President Doug House announced Tuesday night that Biden will not attend the Illinois State Fair’s Democrat Day on Thursday to stump for gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, just days after organizers expanded the event to accommodate more people.

“Everyone who knows Vice President Biden knows that he gives our party and our country his all, but unfortunately he is sick and is under doctor’s orders not to travel,” House said in a statement published by CapitolFax.com.

“The cancellation is of course disappointing, but it is clear that the circumstances are simply unavoidable. We all hope he gets well soon and I’m sure he’ll be back campaigning for Democrats in Illinois and across the country in no time,” he said. – READ MORE