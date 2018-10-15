New York Times Smears Border Officials With Deceptive Tweet

The left-leaning New York Times smeared federal law enforcement officials tasked with protecting the U.S. border and points of entry with a deceptive tweet that distorted the number of officials who had been arrested in a two-year period for corruption charges.

“More than 500 employees of the United States’ primary border security agency were charged with drug trafficking, accepting bribes and a range of other crimes over a two-year period,” the Times tweeted on Friday and again on Saturday.

More than 500 employees of the United States’ primary border security agency were charged with drug trafficking, accepting bribes and a range of other crimes over a two-year period https://t.co/bEte6MIdsb pic.twitter.com/U6eEfqASMn — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) October 13, 2018

The second and much larger problem with the Times’ reporting is their insinuation that those employees were arrested for “drug trafficking and accepting bribes.” The Times’ specifically noted those two offenses because they want to cast the CBP as a corrupt organization but the truth is that there were only 30 arrests during FY 2016 and FY 2017 for corruption charges — not “more than 500 employees” — out of approximately 60,000 employees. – READ MORE