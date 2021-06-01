New York Times Blames ‘GOP Elites’ For BLM’s Decline In Popularity Nationwide

The left-wing organization Black Lives Matter saw its popularity fall from unprecedented heights over the last year, not because Americans learned of its stated marxist agenda or corruption, but because of “increased politicization by elites” in the Republican Party, according to an in-depth profile from the legacy media.

One article in a series The New York Times published on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death on May 25, complained that “support among white Americans” for BLM as an organization “has proved both fickle and volatile,” which “contradicts the idea that the country underwent a racial reckoning.”

While “there has been a net increase in favorability toward Black Lives Matter since 2018,” it “peaked in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s death and then swiftly declined,” especially “among Republicans and white Americans, two large and often overlapping groups.”

The Times later admitted positive views of the BLM organization “did not last long” and “swiftly declined” across every “racial group.” Rather than blame this universal decline on the BLM organization, the Times blamed the GOP.

“The precipitous decline in support … mirrors the increased politicization of the issue by elites,” the article, by Jennifer Chudy and Hakeem Jefferson, continued. “In the days and weeks following Floyd’s death, Republican politicians quickly turned attention away from the actions of a murderous police officer to those individuals protesting the injustice.”- READ MORE

