MSNBC’s Joy Reid Says ‘The Right’ Fights Critical Race Theory To Avoid Repairing America’s ‘Raw, Racial Violence’

On Thursday, MSNBC host Joy Reid said that “the right” is in a “knockdown, drag-out fight to shutdown intellectual pursuits like critical race theory” to avoid repairing America’s “raw, racial violence.”

Reid said, “We in America are having this big debate right now about history, and fundamental to that debate is a question. What is history for? What is its purpose? The answer is that it depends.”

She continued, “History, as Jon Meacham has said on this show, can either be a bedtime story meant to buck up your patriotism and make you feel good, or it can be a lesson, a caution, and an instruction on how to avoid the perils of the past and how to achieve repair.”

“When it comes to the racial history of this country, there’s a real fight going on,” Reid said. “Lots of Americans, particularly on the right, want the bedtime story.” – READ MORE

