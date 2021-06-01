MSNBC’s Joy Reid Says ‘The Right’ Fights Critical Race Theory To Avoid Repairing America’s ‘Raw, Racial Violence’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said that “the right” is in a “knockdown, drag-out fight to shutdown intellectual pursuits like critical race theory.”

On Thursday, MSNBC host Joy Reid said that “the right” is in a “knockdown, drag-out fight to shutdown intellectual pursuits like critical race theory” to avoid repairing America’s “raw, racial violence.”

Reid said, “We in America are having this big debate right now about history, and fundamental to that debate is a question. What is history for? What is its purpose? The answer is that it depends.”

.@JoyAnnReid: “Now this war against clear-eyed, factual understanding of our history which is all critical race theory is, it’s a war against our press freedoms too … journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is emerging as the latest target of this war.” https://t.co/Ng5wEIdoPE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2021

.@JoyAnnReid: ‘too many people want to keep Americans blindly numb to the raw, racial violence in our collective past… so they don’t have to think about dealing with the repercussions of our true history and the need for repair.’#TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/oAGDCeXCY5 — The ReidOut (@thereidout) May 27, 2021

She continued, “History, as Jon Meacham has said on this show, can either be a bedtime story meant to buck up your patriotism and make you feel good, or it can be a lesson, a caution, and an instruction on how to avoid the perils of the past and how to achieve repair.”

“When it comes to the racial history of this country, there’s a real fight going on,” Reid said. “Lots of Americans, particularly on the right, want the bedtime story.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --