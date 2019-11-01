New York Cardinal Dolan Supports Priest Not Giving Pro-Abortion Joe Biden Holy Communion

Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York supported the priest who denied former Vice President Joe Biden Holy Communion due to the fact he openly supports abortion to the point of using taxpayer dollars to fund it.

Earlier this week, a Catholic priest in South Carolina reportedly enforced the church’s code of canon law by denying former Vice President Joe Biden the sacrament of Holy Communion due to his stance on abortion.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Dolan said that he supports the priest’s decision while admitting he would not have done the same thing.

“I think that priest had a good point,” Dolan said. “You are publicly at odds with an issue of substance — critical substance. We’re talking about life and death in the church. You personally, out of integrity should not approach Holy Communion — because that implies that you’re in union with all the church beliefs. I never have . I’ve never had, what you might call the opportunity or never said, ‘uh-oh. Should I give him or her Holy Communion?’ It’s never come up. [It] sure could.” – READ MORE