Christine Blasey Ford Wins Another Award, Gives Acceptance Speech

On Wednesday, Christine Blasey Ford accepted an empowerment award from the YWCA Silicon Valley for apparently accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 of decades-old, uncorroborated sexual misconduct.

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award,” Blasey Ford said while accepting the award, according to The Hill. “It’s funny. I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify, but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else.”

“I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen,” the accuser said of testifying against Kavanaugh, adding, “anyone in my position would do the same thing.”

“When my family was forced out of our home last year, we had resources and we had friends who made sure that we had safe places to go and stay,” Blasey Ford claimed. “So many women do not. So many women do not have the privilege that my professional position afforded me. It is much harder for them to speak up. But women in the Silicon Valley have you.” – READ MORE