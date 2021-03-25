New White House Directive Suggests They’re Preparing for Kamala’s Takeover

There is no Biden administration. Officially, it’s the Biden-Harris administration, and federal agencies have been instructed to include Kamala Harris’s name in a directive sent to all federal agencies from “a top White House communications team member.”

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” read the directive, which was provided to Outspoken by “an employee of a federal government agency.”

And yes, “Biden-Harris Administration” was in bold in the email.

According to Outspoken,

The highly specific language also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments. Press releases and other communications from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General all exclusively refer to the Biden-Harris Administration, in lieu of only naming the president, which has been customary until now.

Similarly, signage at the Biden inauguration on January 20th read “Biden Harris Inauguration”

The “Biden-Harris” stuff has been a thing from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Bcx2kAXHVn — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 24, 2021

This was seen as highly unusual at the time, and it still is. Similarly, the official Twitter accounts of the previous two administrations also made no mention of the vice president. – READ MORE

