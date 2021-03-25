Cigna Responds To Claims That It Excludes White Men In The Hiring Process

According to an explosive report from The Washington Examiner, one of the nation’s largest health insurance providers actively discriminates against white males in hiring and pushes Marxist critical race theory on its staff. Cigna reportedly urges staff to check various kinds of “privilege,” to avoid using terms like “Wives/husband,” and to read books that claim America is systemically racist. In a statement to PJ Media, Cigna condemned racism and discrimination and insisted its positions were open to qualified applicants, regardless of race. The company did explicitly deny using racial quotas or address claims about its training materials.

“Given the hiring practices they have in place where white, male candidates are blocked, regardless of qualifications, I have to say, ‘Yes, there’s obvious discrimination at this company,’” an anonymous employee told the Washington Examiner.

In chat logs reviewed by the Examiner, a hiring manager rejected a candidate with strong credentials who had performed well in an interview — because the hiring manager mistakenly thought the candidate was white. An employee corrected the manager, noting that the candidate was indeed a minority, and then the manager said she was excited to hire him, despite learning almost nothing else about his background.

An employee also suggested a candidate with years of industry experience, but the hiring manager said the candidate, a white man, could not be interviewed because he did not meet the diversity criteria.

Some employees told the Examiner that these racial quotas often translate to an inability to fill jobs in departments focused on tech or data. “I can’t fill these jobs,” an employee said.

“Cigna stands for equity and equality,” a company spokesperson told PJ Media. “We do not tolerate racism and discrimination in the workplace. We confront these issues through listening and open discussion and with intensity, empathy and accountability.” “It is important to note that our recruiting practices are focused on qualifications, abilities, aptitude and attitude for open roles, regardless of race, age, gender, sexual orientation, or any other demographics,” the spokesperson added. “While we have not been able to validate the internal exchange highlighted in the recent story, we encourage all colleagues who have any concerns or questions to contact our 24/7, confidential Ethics Office.”

This statement appears to deny the claims regarding racial diversity quotas in hiring, but when PJ Media asked the spokesperson to clarify the statement with an explicit denial, the spokesperson did not respond. – READ MORE

