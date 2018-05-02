New Weinstein suit alleges he raped, threatened producer

A former producer of ​the ​Netflix show “Marco Polo” was repeatedly raped and threatened by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein over a period of five years, ​a new lawsuit charges.

Alexandra Canosa detailed the years of alleged abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court papers ​filed Monday, ​four months after filing a bare-bones ​claim against Weinstein and the board of directors of The Weinstein Company.

Canosa, ​who was an associate producer at TWC​,​ lists at least nine instances starting in 2010 in which Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted, raped, verbally abused or forced her into performing sex acts.

The attacks occurred in hotels in Manhattan and Los Angeles, including the Tribeca Grand and Peninsula Hotel, as well as abroad in Malaysia and Budapest, Hungary.

“On many occasions, Harvey Weinstein insisted on meeting with plaintiff in isolated environments for business purposes, made sure that no other persons or bystanders were around when having business meetings with plaintiff, demanded sexual contact, and threatened plaintiff if she would not give him what he wanted, and forcing himself on plaintiff despite repeated requests to stop,” the suit says. – READ MORE

