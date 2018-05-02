Unnamed Sources Out to Get Chief of Staff John Kelly Fired

There are eight people in Washington whose job right now is to get rid of White House chief of staff John Kelly, and mainstream media are assisting in the effort.

Carol Lee, Courtney Kube, Kristen Welker and Stephanie Ruhle of NBC teamed up for a story headlined, “Kelly thinks he’s saving U.S. from disaster, calls Trump ‘idiot,’ say White House staffers.”

Morale has eroded in the West Wing in recent months because of comments by Kelly to “aides that include insulting the president’s intelligence and casting himself as the savior of the country,” according to NBC via those eight “current and former White House officials.

“The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government. He has referred to Trump as ‘an idiot’ multiple times to underscore his point, according to four officials who say they’ve witnessed the comments.”

Kelly’s public image as a retired four-star general “instilling discipline on a chaotic White House and an impulsive president belies what they describe as the undisciplined and indiscreet approach he’s employed as chief of staff,” NBC News reported, renewing the all-is-chaos theme familiar to readers of mainstream media. – READ MORE

