New Trump PAC Ads: ‘In a World Losing Its Mind, We Don’t Need a President Who’s Already Lost His’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, the Committee to Defend the President, a pro-Donald Trump super PAC, launched ads questioning the mental health of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. While attacks on mental health are generally considered below-the-belt, the PAC argued that the anti-Trump Lincoln Project had already crossed the line with ads questioning Trump’s physical and mental health. Questions about Biden’s mental capacity have increased with the candidate’s many notorious gaffes.

“From the COVID-19 economic shutdown to the Black Lives Matter riots, the world is becoming a more unstable place every day,” Ted Harvey, the PAC’s chairman, said in a statement on the ads. “The last thing Americans need right now is Joe Biden. Many are questioning whether Biden is mentally unfit for our nation’s highest office. While Biden’s cognitive abilities grow more concerning, President Trump remains the steadfast leader and proven conservative champion who can solve our nation’s problems and take America to its greatest heights yet.”

The ads ask three questions, interspersed with clips of Biden stammering and forgetting the words of the Declaration of Independence and referring to God as “you know, the thing.” – READ MORE

