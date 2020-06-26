Texas Lt. Gov. Fires Back at Cuomo Over GOP Handling of Pandemic as Texas Cases Surge

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) is firing back at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) criticism of states now battling soaring coronavirus infection rates.

During an interview on Fox News Thursday night, Patrick was asked about Cuomo’s remarks, where he insisted the New York governor is “probably the biggest fraud” out of all 50 governors in the United States.

“First of all, Governor Cuomo is probably the biggest fraud who holds that position in the country,” Patrick told host Laura Ingraham, adding, “He had about 6,000 people die in nursing home and we had less than a thousand — and that’s on top of the other people who have died in New York.”

JUST NOW: “I say to them all, look at the numbers. You played politics with this virus and you lost. “@NYGovCuomo to Florida @GovRonDeSantis and others on rising cases in some states in U.S.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/HjL7JP8Mj7 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 25, 2020

“He shortchanged the people in New York,” Patrick continued. “He cost people their lives. How dare him come on and point his finger at any other governor in the state for what he did. He killed people, and I’ll say it clearly.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --