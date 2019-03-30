New Study Says One Group Has Worst Eating Habits For Environment: White People

A new study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology suggests that one group of humans more than any other is destroying the world’s environment simply by eating: white people.

The study’s authors, who were funded in part by the Institute for Environmental Science and Policy of the University of Illinois at Chicago and the Diversity Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Fellowship from Bayer-Monsanto, posited that white people create more greenhouse gases because white people trigger an average of 680 kilograms of carbon dioxide each year by eating while “Latinx” people contribute 640 kilograms and blacks produce 600 kilograms. They wrote, “It follows from the work on environmental justice and culturally sensitive environmental education practices that inclusion of demographic variables be central to a field as diverse as climate change adaptation.”

First author Joe Bozeman stated, "While the difference may not be enormous, these numbers are per individual, and when you add up all those individuals, it's very clear that whites are responsible for the majority of greenhouse gases emitted as a result of their food choices."