Federal judge strikes down California ban on firearm magazines

A federal judge struck down a California ban on magazines that are capable of housing more than 10 rounds because he said the law violated the Second Amendment.

Judge Roger T. Benitez of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California issued the judgement on Friday afternoon and totally invalidated the ban.

“Individual liberty and freedom are not outmoded concepts,” said Judge Benitez in the ruling.

“Plaintiffs contend that the state’s magazine ban thus cannot survive constitutionally-required heightened scrutiny and they are entitled to declaratory and injunctive relief as a matter of law,” he explained. “Plaintiffs are correct.”

Benitez added that the California law was "turning the Constitution upside down."