New Study Exposes How Internet Giants Are ‘Suppressing Conservative Speech’

As Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, brought up during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Capitol Hill testimony last week, many conservatives believe the social media platform, among others, has deliberately diminished their voice.

Those concerns were explored in great detail by analysts with the Media Research Center in a new report titled “Censored! How Online Media Companies are Suppressing Conservative Speech.”

After studying banning practices, algorithms and other data available for leading social networking platforms, the report concluded that Twitter “leads” the field in terms of silencing the expression of conservative viewpoints.

Citing a controversial undercover report by the Project Veritas earlier this year, researchers concluded that Twitter has “been censoring conservatives through a technique known as shadow banning, where users think their content is getting seen widely, but it’s not.”

The alleged selective publication of content along partisan lines also included targeting specific words — like “America” and “God” — for further suppression.

As for Facebook, researchers found that the site’s News Feed has been shown to reflect the left-leaning bias of the curators tasked with selecting featured stories.

A 2016 Gizmodo report used as evidence of this argument cited former employees who confirmed the practice, prompting Facebook to promise an overhaul of the feature. – READ MORE

