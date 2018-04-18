Hoyer: Democrats Will Look to Raise Taxes Once Back in Power (VIDEO)

Democratic Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (Md.) said if Democrats win the House this year, he’s looking to raise “revenues,” an apparent alternative way to say “raise taxes.”

CNBC’s Rebecca Quick asked Hoyer what Democrats would try to do to unravel or change the tax law should they win back the House in the 2018 elections.

The minority whip said Democrats will want to invest in jobs, infrastructure, and jobs skills. – READ MORE

