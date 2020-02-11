New Secretive Iranian Nuclear Sites Spark Concern in Congress

Iran is not “complying at all” with the landmark nuclear deal and continues to prevent international nuclear inspectors from accessing key sites suspected of housing the regime’s sensitive atomic weapons program, according to the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sen. Jim Risch (R., Idaho) told the Washington Free Beacon in a wide-ranging interview on the Islamic Republic’s continued nuclear subterfuge that he is worried by new reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that there are “possible undeclared Iranian nuclear sites” that remain active in Iran.

Risch, who is also a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, recently met with IAEA head Rafael Grossi to gather more information on Iran’s efforts to block access to inspectors and hide undeclared work on the weapons front.

“I don’t think they’re complying at all” with the nuclear restrictions enshrined in the accord, Risch told the Free Beacon, adding it is now clear Iran intends to continue violating caps on the amount of enriched uranium it can keep in the country. – READ MORE

